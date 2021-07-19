Rangers to face Malmo or HJK Helsinki in Champions League qualifier

Rangers will take on Malmo or HJK Helsinki in their opening Champions League qualifier.

Celtic face a tough task against PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray if they reach the third qualifying round.

Steven Gerrard’s seeded side were drawn out of the pot second and face a trip to Sweden or Finland for the first leg on August 3-4.

Malmö (SWE) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Rangers FC. Ties take place on 3/4 and 10 August, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required after the second leg.

Malmo will host Helsinki – the former club of Gers striker Alfredo Morelos – in the first leg of the second qualifying round on Wednesday.

The Hoops are also due to be away for the first leg, if they can get past Danish side Midtjylland.