Lauren Price admits Tokyo boxing gold would top all her sporting achievements

Team GB medal hope Lauren Price told The Duke of Cambridge that boxing gold at Tokyo 2020 would top everything in her extraordinary career.

Price, 27, made over 50 appearances for Wales Women’s national football team and won senior world and European kickboxing titles before focusing on her Olympic dream.

In an interview for BBC Sport, Price, who will become Wales’ first female boxer to compete at the Olympics, spoke with Prince William about her remarkable life and expectations for Tokyo.

Lauren Price in conversation with The Duke of Cambridge (Kensington Palace)

“I remember being sat in the living room with my Nan and Grandad watching the Olympics and seeing Kelly Holmes win gold, and at the time I didn’t know what sport I wanted to do, I just wanted to go to the Olympic Games.”

Four-time world champion and six-time European champion at kickboxing, Price won the inaugural Welsh Premier Women’s Football League title with Cardiff in 2013 and won 52 senior caps for Wales before quitting football to focus on boxing in 2014.

Former taxi driver Price, whose grandfather died last year, revealed her sporting dreams in a story she wrote at school.

Middleweight Lauren Price won gold at the 2019 European Games in Minsk (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s just sad that her grandfather’s not here to see it because he would have been the proudest man in the valley.”

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken added: “She’s a phenomenal athlete and a real role model for the females, certainly at GB Boxing and in the team.

“She’s in a great position now to go on and fulfil her potential, which is winning an Olympic medal.”