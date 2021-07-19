Czech athlete becomes third in Olympic village to test positive for Covid-19

A Czech beach volleyball player has become the third athlete to test positive for coronavirus in the Olympic Village.

The Czech Olympic Committee confirmed that Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive sample which could rule him out of the Games.

Meanwhile Japanese media reported that a teenage member of the US female gymnastics team tested positive at their training base in Chiba.

Anyone deemed to be a close contact of a positive case is required to quarantine for an unspecified period until cleared by the Japanese government, although they are theoretically allowed out to continue training.