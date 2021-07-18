Collin Morikawa storms to debut Open victory – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.
Golf
Collin Morikawa enjoyed his Sunday.
Olympics
Athletes are getting ready in Tokyo.
And delivering important public service announcements.
While some were still on their way to the Japanese capital.
Harry Kane looked back at the Euros.
Ben White was enjoying his post season break.
His former team-mates were putting the hard work in.
The pre-season work continued.
Roy Keane’s a real man.
Lewis Hamilton was staying positive ahead of the British Grand Prix.
Before all the drama took place.
Max Verstappen was not in a forgiving mood.
Cricket
Ben Stokes was enjoying Liam Livingstone’s display.
Cycling
Three weeks was clearly a long time for Geraint Thomas.
Chris Froome was nearly there…