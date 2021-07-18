5 things we learned as the Lions won their last warm-up match

The Lions thrashed the Stormers in Cape Town.

The British and Irish Lions completed their warm-up programme by beating the Stormers 49-3 in Cape Town on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from their last match before the series against South Africa begins.

Decisions, decisions

Maro Itoje is one of the few players certain of Test selection
Provincial procession

Gatland has not been helped by the procession of modest provincial opposition, against which the Lions have scored an average of 57.5 across all four games. There has been a pointlessness to the warm-up schedule apart from the 17-13 defeat by a Test-strength South Africa ‘A’ side, which at least offered some idea of which players will be able to stand up to the Springboks in the cauldron of a three-game series. Otherwise, how much have the Lions really learned from blowing away opponents enfeebled by the loss of their stars to the national squad?

Lazarus rises

Alun Wyn Jones (left) made his comeback for the Lions against the Stormers
Cowan-Dickie in the mix

Seizing the day

It has been a tour for long shots to challenge the established order. Ali Price and Chris Harris are two players who were absent from most pundits’ squad lists yet it would surprise no one if they started on Saturday. Duhan van der Merwe has consistently beaten tackles and Marcus Smith, who only arrived in South Africa on Monday, hinted that he could perform a bench role in Cape Town as Owen Farrell continues to struggle for form. There are others – Wyn Jones, Hamish Watson and Tadhg Beirne have been stars – to give Gatland the type of headache he will welcome.

