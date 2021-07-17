The Open day three: Oosthuizen on verge of history as Spieth sprints off

Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the 149th Open as a shocking late miss left Jordan Spieth with an uphill task at Royal St George’s.

Oosthuizen, who was two ahead at halfway thanks to a championship record total of 129, shrugged off a slow start to remain on course for a second Open title as the first wire-to-wire winner since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

A third round of 69 took the South African to 12 under par and a stroke clear of playing partner Collin Morikawa, whose 68 maintained his bid to win the US PGA and Open on his tournament debuts.

Spieth’s challenge faltered badly with dropped shots on the last two holes, the three-time major winner amazingly missing from two feet for par on the 18th and running off to sign his card before heading straight to the practice putting green.

At nine under par Spieth trails Oosthuizen by three shots, with Corey Conners and Scottie Scheffler on eight under and US Open champion Jon Rahm, Dylan Frittelli and Mackenzie Hughes a shot further back.

Tweet of the day

Jordan Spieth literally ran from the 18th green and headed to the practice green after missing from two feet for par.

Quote of the day

Just heard the Sky commentator, after Danny Willett pumped one over the fence, refer to the shot as "OB Kenobi." That's genius! Is that already a thing? I am one-million percent bringing that back. "Sorry pal, think that's Obi Kenobi." — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 17, 2021

The “Sky commentator” in question was none other than three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo, who came up with a new way to describe Danny Willett hitting his tee shot out of bounds on the 14th.

Shot of the day

'This is links golf at its best!'@jazzjanegolf posing for the bunker cam at the 11th. Follow all the action from Round 3 here ?https://t.co/xYY44zAFs3#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/OvhXrAsGxy — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2021

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond produced a moment of magic from an unorthodox place on the 11th.

Round of the day

Moving day 65 and into the top 20 ✍️ That round will be tough to beat today. #TheOpen | @Workday pic.twitter.com/3mp5fpyH8w — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 17, 2021

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre carded the lowest round of the day and capped his 65 in some style with a birdie from 60 feet on the last.

Statistic of the day

There has never been a year where the four men's majors were won by players from four different continents. We've had four different countries only once, in 2010. USA, South Africa, Germany and Northern Ireland. https://t.co/mrpREGV5PM — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 17, 2021

Louis Oosthuizen could make history in several ways on Sunday.

Easiest hole

For the third day running the par-five 14th played as the easiest, despite Marcel Siem driving out of bounds and making a triple-bogey eight. One eagle and 41 birdies resulted in an average of 4.532.

Toughest hole

There was no change in the toughest hole either, the 15th playing to an average of 4.390 and yielding just two birdies from the 77-man field.

Weather forecast

Another dry and sunny start with any dew evaporating by mid-morning. Becoming very warm or hot with light winds.

Key tee times