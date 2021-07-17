Rory McIlroy plays down club-throwing incident but admits to consistency issues

Rory McIlroy played down his club-throwing show of frustration after surrendering a promising position on day three of the Open but admits he will be glad to see the back of Royal St George’s.

The Northern Irishman had five birdies and one bogey as he went to the turn in 31 on the Sandwich links which lifted him to four under.

While he was still seven shots off the lead several hours before the last pair had even teed off it left him poised for a back nine which could have potentially turned around his fortunes after struggling all week.

Rory McIlroy let his frustration get the better of him after a wayward drive at the 14th ?? ? Watch the third round live on Sky Sports #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/GAMrKYLavP — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2021

However, having pulled his tee shot on the par-five 14th into the left rough after two bogeys in three holes he petulantly threw his iron.

He went on to come home in 38 to slip back to one under after his putter once again let him down.

“It wasn’t really a club throw was it? It was just a little toss,” said the four-time major winner, who said it did not compare to Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton’s wedge-snapping antics on Friday.

Asked whether he was angry, McIlroy added: “Not as p***ed off as Tyrrell was yesterday.”

The 2014 champion accepts he is struggling to find the consistency over an entire round to allow him to contend over four days.

“The front nine was great. I keep saying I am close and that sort of proved it is there – and it isn’t there,” he said.

“It’s turning that nine holes of golf into 18 holes and then turning 18 holes into an entire tournament.

McIlroy admits he is struggling to put 18 good holes together never mind a whole tournament (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“It was nice to see some of the shots I hit, I holed some putts and got the crowd going a bit – which was nice.

“I just unfortunately couldn’t keep it going all day.