Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.
Football
Fikayo Tomori welcomed former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.
Chelsea said goodbye to the Frenchman.
Kepa Arrizabalaga was on target.
Ferran Torres was doing his bit for the environment.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not interested in a haircut.
Virat Kohli was loving his work.
The Barmy Army imagined.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton loved his new head gear.
MMA
There is only one Conor McGregor!
Olympics
Olympians continued their prep.
— Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) July 17, 2021
Cycling
Geraint Thomas took a trip down memory lane.
Boxing
Fight Camp got closer.