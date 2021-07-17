Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social

Fikayo Tomori welcomed his former team-mate to San Siro.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Fikayo Tomori welcomed former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

Chelsea said goodbye to the Frenchman.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was on target.

Ferran Torres was doing his bit for the environment.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not interested in a haircut.

Virat Kohli was loving his work.

The Barmy Army imagined.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton loved his new head gear.

MMA

There is only one Conor McGregor!

Olympics

Olympians continued their prep.

— Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) July 17, 2021

Cycling

Geraint Thomas took a trip down memory lane.

Boxing

Fight Camp got closer.

