On This Day in 2016: N’Golo Kante swaps Leicester for Chelsea

France midfielder N’Golo Kante joined Chelsea from Premier League champions Leicester for a reported £32million on this day in 2016.

Kante’s only season with the Foxes, following his arrival from Caen the previous summer, saw him play a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign.

He was offered a bumper new contract at the King Power Stadium but opted to leave for Chelsea.

“Despite the offer of a substantially improved, long-term contract, it became apparent that N’Golo’s wish was to join Chelsea,” said a Leicester statement.

Kante cited the opportunity to work under then-Blues boss Antonio Conte as a major reason for moving to Stamford Bridge.

“I am so happy to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. It’s a dream come true for me,” he said.

N’Golo Kante has become a key man for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea won the Premier League during Kante’s first season in London as the 30-year-old became the first player since Eric Cantona in 1993 to win back‑to-back top-flight titles in England with two clubs.