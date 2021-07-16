Neymar’s new ‘do and James Milner on the ‘toilet’ – Friday’s sporting social

The PA news agency looks at some of the best examples of social from the sporting world.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.

Football

Neymar had a new hairstyle.

David Beckham had the ‘Foden’.

Lucas Digne was taking a breather.

Manuel Locatelli was enjoying a post-Euro break.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was back in training.

Olympics

Olympic prep continued.

Eddy Merckx encouraged Mark Cavendish to take his record for Tour de France stage wins, telling him: “I hope you win the Tour de France stage today.”

Geraint Thomas was among familiar names.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was getting used to the new rules.

Lando Norris knew what day it was.

New helmet for Lewis Hamilton.

Nice team touch from Mick Schumacher.

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Boxing

Friday motivation from Carl Froch.

