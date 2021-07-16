Gregor Townsend urging Lions Test hopefuls to make most of Stormers opportunity

Gregor Townsend has urged the British and Irish Lions side facing the Stormers to capitalise on playing the day before selection for the first Test against South Africa is decided.

Townsend admits that because performances at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday will be freshest in the coaches’ minds when they gather the following day to pick their 23 to collide with the Springboks, the players have a unique opportunity they must seize.

It means the likes of scrum-half Ali Price, centre Elliot Daly and flanker Hamish Watson – players pushing hard to be involved – have crucial final auditions in the last game before the main event of the tour begins.

“It’s the last thing that you see as a coach. It can have an influence,” attack coach Townsend said.

“How well players did through the tour, in bigger games, let’s say the Japan game, or the game against South Africa ‘A’ the other night – they are factors.

“The catalogue of what you’ve done on tour and how you’ve impressed at training as well as your consistency throughout the games will be a factor.

“But also what you have done the day before we sit down for selection is going to influence us, absolutely. This is the last chance for players to put their hands up.

The Lions were defeated by a strong South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday (Steve Haag/PA)

“If players grab them against the Stormers and put in a performance that we believe can help us win that first Test, then they’ll be in a strong position.

“It’s obviously a huge game for selection. We haven’t discussed Test selection at all and we know that’s going to occupy our minds on Sunday.”

Two players in action in the final game against provincial opposition will be judged less decisively on events on Saturday as centre Robbie Henshaw and full-back Stuart Hogg make comebacks.

Henshaw has not played in South Africa because of a hamstring injury while Hogg, who captains the side against the Stormers, was forced to spend a week in self-isolation as a close contact of a positive coronavirus test.

Robbie Henshaw makes his comeback from a hamstring injury against the Stormers (Steve Haag/PA)

“Both of them have an opportunity against the Stormers. It would have been much tougher for them if they hadn’t been available for this game.”

The Lions are overwhelming favourites to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the tour on Wednesday night, a 17-13 loss to a South Africa ‘A’ team mostly made up of established Springboks.

Townsend returned to the coaches’ box after completing his own week in self-isolation and found the evening invaluable despite the result.

Here is your DHL Stormers team that will take on the @lionsofficial at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #CastleLionsSeries ⛈️v??Saturday, July 17⏰18h00 SA time?️Cape Town Stadium? @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/N2swg0XQCn — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) July 15, 2021

“Our players have learnt what it’s like to come up against the Springboks,” the Scotland boss said.

“Not many people have that opportunity and when you do it’s a one-off game. It’s a World Cup semi-final for the Welsh guys or a final for the English guys.

“Now they’ve had that experience of what they’re about, the way they’re going to play. The Springboks aren’t going to change, we know that. They will be better for the hit-out.