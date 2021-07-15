Youngsters shine in tense series – 5 things from England’s victory over India

England sealed a 10-6 points victory in the multi-format women’s series against India after triumphing by eight wickets in the third and final Twenty20 at Chelmsford.

Danni Wyatt’s punchy 89 not out from 56 balls helped England reel in a target of 154 with eight balls to spare on Wednesday evening in the final assignment of a gripping series that went right down to the wire.

Here, the PA news agency delves into what we have learned over the past few weeks.

Verma a star in the making

Shafali Verma showed why she is the top-ranked batter (Simon Galloway/PA)

Ecclestone becoming ever more dependable

The most wickets ever taken in a Women's multi-format series. Congratulations @Sophecc19 ? pic.twitter.com/cErorGK5Xa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 15, 2021

While Verma’s duel with Katherine Brunt was the headline attraction – the England veteran bowled the India opener twice in the last three matches to have the last laugh – Sophie Ecclestone showcased her skill throughout. The 22-year-old slow left armer took eight wickets apiece in the Test and ODIs to put England on top. While she was wicketless in the first two T20s, the world’s number one bowler in the format finished the series with three for 35 to help restrict India to a manageable target. With 19 wickets across the seven contests – a record in a multi-format women’s series – Ecclestone was so reliable for the hosts.

Youngsters make sure women’s cricket is safe hands

Sophia Dunkley made her impression in the Test series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Competitive series guarantees a good series

There were a couple of blowouts – the first ODI, when unbeaten fifties from Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver carried England to an eight-wicket win, while they ran out comprehensive victors on Wednesday following Wyatt’s brilliance. But overall there were ebbs and flows that made for a competitive series, with England’s superiority on home soil ultimately seeing them over the line. While supporters on both sides would want to see their teams flourish, nobody wants a one-sided series and the fact this one came down to the last game was a measure of how well matched these sides are.

England up to the task