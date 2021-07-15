Wayne Pivac makes seven changes for Wales’ series decider against Argentina

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes for Saturday’s series decider against Argentina at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff half-backs Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans will both start after impressing off the bench in last week’s 20-20 first Test draw.

Tom Rogers comes in on the wing, while Nick Tompkins will partner captain Jonathan Davies, who has overcome a knock to feature, in the centres.

Tomos Williams, who scored after coming off the bench last week, will start this time (Ashley Western/PA)

Josh Turnbull gets an opportunity with Aaron Wainwright out injured while Ross Moriarty will switch to number eight.

Matthew Screech will get the chance to win his first cap off the bench while fellow replacements Sam Parry and Rhodri Jones will be involved for the first time this summer. Centre Willis Halaholo, who had been an injury doubt, will also be among the substitutes.

Pivac, who has been without a host of senior players this summer due to British and Irish Lions call-ups, hopes his side can end their season on a high after being held last time out.

Pivac said: “We were all frustrated after drawing last weekend and felt we left a number of opportunities out on the pitch.

Captain Jonathan Davies has overcome a knock to start (David Davies/PA)

“For some of this group, it was the first time they have faced that level of physicality and intensity and this week we will need to be much more accurate and disciplined.

“We have freshened the squad up a bit, giving others an opportunity to impress and they are eager to make a big impression.