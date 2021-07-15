Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of England series – reports

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his side’s Test series against England, according to reports.

It has been widely reported the 23-year-old is now isolating and will not travel to Durham to rejoin the rest of the India squad ahead of a practice match against a County Select XI on July 20.

The five-match Test series against England begins at Trent Bridge on August 4.

I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17 .. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2021

India’s players have been in England since participating in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton last month and were given time off after the game.

The reports concerning Pant have not been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket India but they underline the ongoing uncertainties the coronavirus pandemic is creating during the English season.

Last week England were forced to name a new squad hastily for their one-day international series against Pakistan after the entirety of their original party were required to quarantine.