Lando Norris hopes British Grand Prix will take his mind off Wembley mugging

A shocked Lando Norris admitted he has been counting down the days to the British Grand Prix to erase the terrifying moment he was mugged at Wembley.

The 21-year-old British driver’s Richard Mille watch, worth £40,000, was stolen after he was accosted by two men following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Norris was about to step into his McLaren road car when the mugging took place. The harrowing incident, among a number which overshadowed Sunday’s showpiece, is now the subject of a police investigation.

Lando Norris on a track walk with his McLaren team ahead of the British GP (Tim Goode/PA)

“I am just trying to recover and making sure I am completely ready. There is not a lot I can do now.

“Of course it was scary. The biggest thing out of all of it is the shock of feeling like you are about to go home and something like that happens so quickly.

“Then there is the shock of realising that it can happen to anyone, including me, when you don’t think it will or at least there is a slim chance. It was a scary thing and I don’t wish it upon anyone. I hope people can make changes so it doesn’t happen.

“I am an over-thinker and over-think way too many things, whether it is racing or life. You can think the best but I tend to think the worst.

“To think of things like that are not nice, so to come into this weekend and take my mind off it and to see all the fans again is something I am looking forward to.”