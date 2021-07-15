Football rumours: Kieran Trippier eyeing Premier League return

What the papers say
Kieran Trippier is reportedly eager to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United his preferred destination. The Telegraph says the 30-year-old full-back is set to inform Atletico Madrid bosses of his desire to play in England, but Trippier’s £30million price tag could provide a roadblock.
Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Telegraph. The 24-year-old is high on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist, but the Foxes are confident he will ultimately accept their long-term offer.
West Ham are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The Evening Standard reports the Hammers plan to use the 28-year-old as competition for current number one Lukasz Fabianski.
Nicolo Barella: La Repubblica says Liverpool are preparing a £60m offer for the Inter Milan midfielder.