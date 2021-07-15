Football rumours: Kieran Trippier eyeing Premier League return

Meanwhile, Leicester bosses are confident of re-signing Youri Tielemans to a long-term deal.

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier eyeing Premier League return

Kieran Trippier is reportedly eager to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United his preferred destination. The Telegraph says the 30-year-old full-back is set to inform Atletico Madrid bosses of his desire to play in England, but Trippier’s £30million price tag could provide a roadblock.

Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Telegraph. The 24-year-old is high on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist, but the Foxes are confident he will ultimately accept their long-term offer.

West Ham are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The Evening Standard reports the Hammers plan to use the 28-year-old as competition for current number one Lukasz Fabianski.

Nicolo Barella: La Repubblica says Liverpool are preparing a £60m offer for the Inter Milan midfielder.

