England flanker Lewis Ludlow given four-match ban for striking with knee

UK SportPublished:

Ludlow was captaining his country against Canada for a second successive match.

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada.

Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old was sent to the sin-bin but the citing officer deemed the offence worthy of a red card, thereby triggering Thursday evening’s virtual hearing.

Lewis Ludlow, left, was selected to captain England during the summer series by head coach Eddie Jones
Lewis Ludlow, left, was selected to captain England during the summer series by head coach Eddie Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The offence was deemed a reckless act but not intentional by an independent disciplinary committee.

It carried a starting point of a six-match suspension, which was subsequently reduced by two games due to the player’s admission of foul play.

Ludlow’s ban will result in him missing two club matches against Ealing, in addition to fixtures against Hartpury and Northampton, which are scheduled to take place in August and September.

England’s Lewis Ludlow, left, was initially sin-binned against Canada
England’s Lewis Ludlow, left, was initially sin-binned against Canada (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ludlow intends to apply to participate in World Rugby’s head contact process coaching intervention programme.

Successful completion of that course would result in the ban being reduced to three matches, meaning Ludlow would be available for Gloucester’s game against Northampton on September 18.

