Dion Dublin appointed director of former club Cambridge

Former Cambridge striker Dion Dublin has been appointed a director of the newly promoted League One club.

The U’s have announced that the 52-year-old, who scored 73 goals in 202 appearances during a four-year stay at the start of his senior career and played his part in back-to-back promotions, has joined the board subject to formal ratification by the EFL.

Dublin, who left the Abbey Stadium for Manchester United in a £1million deal in August 1992, told the club’s official website: “It is a genuine honour to join the board of Cambridge United.

“It is a club I love and I have always had a special relationship with the fans. I have followed the team’s fortunes closely since I left and promotion last season was hard earned and hugely deserved. I have no doubt the team will be competitive in League One.

“As a director, I am looking forward to playing an active part in making the club even stronger.”

Chairman Shaun Grady, who revealed North-West-based Dublin would combine his duties with his football, media and business commitments, added: “It is great news that Dion has agreed to become a director of Cambridge United.

“Dion is obviously someone who has a wealth of football experience at the highest level and strong networks across the game to add to the breadth and depth of different experiences we are fortunate to already have on the board.