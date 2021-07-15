Bradford sign up to Muslim athlete pledge

League Two Bradford have signed up to a pledge aimed at increasing the number of Muslim players in football.

The West Yorkshire club have put their name to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Pledge, which seeks to recognise and address the needs of Muslims in the game, and will work towards accreditation to the London-based non-profit organisation’s Muslim Athlete Charter as they maintains a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.

Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks told the Bantams’ official website: “As a club, we welcome and celebrate everyone within our community and Bradford is proud of its diversity and inclusivity as a city.

“We champion equality and diversity at our football club and are committed to being as inclusive as possible.

“Signing this pledge demonstrates our commitment to recognising the needs of Muslim athletes and encouraging Muslim involvement in all areas of our club and the wider area.”

Nujum Sports’ chief executive officer and founder Ebadur Rahman added: “Having signed the pledge, Bradford City is joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality, and recognition of the contribution Muslims make for their respective clubs and teams.

“Nujum is here to support professional clubs and their players and contribute positively to their equality and diversity agenda.