Bid for quick decision on whether UEFA broke EU law over Super League rejected

A request for a quick decision on whether UEFA’s blocking of the Super League breached European competition law has been rejected, the PA news agency understands.

A Madrid court had asked the European Court of Justice to consider whether UEFA had broken EU law by first trying to thwart the breakaway league’s formation, and then by opening disciplinary proceedings against three of its founder members – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The ECJ will still consider the matter, but not on the expedited basis that had been requested.

UEFA takes note of the announcement by the European Court of Justice of the referral from a Madrid court on the so-called European Super League, notwithstanding the withdrawal of nine of its founding member clubs. UEFA is confident in its position and will defend it robustly. — UEFA (@UEFA) May 31, 2021

It is understood this means that a ruling in Madrid in early July to annul disciplinary proceedings against those clubs – and peace agreements involving the other nine – cannot be enacted yet as a result, and means hopes of getting the Super League back on track quickly have been dashed.

UEFA’s appeals body announced last month that proceedings against the three clubs had been stayed, which remains the case following the ECJ’s rejection of an expedited decision.

UEFA promised a “robust” defence of its position in a statement on May 31, when it noted the announcement from the ECJ that it had received a referral from a court in Madrid.

Twelve clubs announced themselves as founder members of the Super League on April 18, but the competition had collapsed within 72 hours after nine of the clubs withdrew amid fan protest, opposition from UEFA, FIFA and domestic leagues and even the British Government.

