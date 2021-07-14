On This Day in 2012: David Haye beats Dereck Chisora in thrilling grudge match

David Haye produced an explosive fifth-round stoppage of Dereck Chisora in front of a 30,000 Upton Park crowd on this day in 2012 to win a thrilling grudge match.

The hostilities had started in Munich five months earlier and were ended by a stunning left hook that spelt the end of Chisora’s challenge in a fight that delivered everything it had promised.

Haye, conceding two and a half stones and being outmuscled by his heavier opponent, was in trouble before he delivered the decisive blow that sent his 28-year-old opponent to the canvas.

Haye (right) was over two stones lighter than Chisora for their grudge fight in London (Nick Potts/PA)

The fight had taken place despite opposition from the British Boxing Board of Control, whose refusal to sanction the showdown was easily circumvented by having the anonymous Luxembourg Boxing Federation license both fighters.

Strong moral objections had also existed given that Haye and Chisora were effectively profiting from a disgraceful brawl at a press conference after the latter’s defeat by Vitali Klitschko in Munich five months previously.

For all the condemnation, however, interest in the showdown was substantial with the 30,000 tickets sold surpassing the attendance for Lennox Lewis v Frank Bruno in 1993.

In 2018 – six years after they had shamefully traded blows outside the ring in Germany – the pair announced a partnership deal that saw Haye become Chisora’s manager.