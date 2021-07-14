Josh Warrington wants ‘revenge’ against Mauricio Lara in September

Josh Warrington wants “revenge” when he faces Mauricio Lara in a rematch later this year in his home town of Leeds.

Warrington lost his IBF featherweight world title to the Mexican in February in a surprise knockout defeat at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The 30-year-old was almost stopped in the fourth round by Lara (22-2, 15 KOs) before he was sent crashing to the canvas again in the ninth round to lose his undefeated record.

Warrington will get the chance to avenge that loss on September 4 at Emerald Headingley Stadium – the home of the Leeds Rhinos – on a card which will also feature a co-main event with Katie Taylor.

Boxing is Back!20,000 at Headingley Stadium for the fight of @J_Warrington career September 4!Undisputed champion @KatieTaylor returns and @BOXERMAXIHUGHES continues the fairytale against Mexico’s most recent upsetter Straffon & more all exclusively live only on @daznboxing ?? ? pic.twitter.com/dpZESvQCIh — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 14, 2021

The undisputed lightweight world champion from Ireland will put all her belts on the line against IBF mandatory challenger Jennifer Han.

“It’s been an up and down period, time for reflection and to reassess myself,” said Warrington.

“I’ve watched the first fight a dozen times, I’m mentally and physically prepared for Mauricio. It won’t be the same result, I want revenge.