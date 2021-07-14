Football rumours: Chelsea planning loan move for Antoine Griezmann

What the papers say
Chelsea used the same tactic last year, enlisting Antonio Rudiger as a mediator to help bring in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
The Telegraph reports Tottenham have earmarked Southampton forward Danny Ings as their primary transfer target. Spurs are looking for the 28-year-old to feature alongside Harry Kane, who the club are determined to keep.
The Express & Star says Brentford have joined West Brom in pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. However, the race for his signature is wide open, with the 22-year-old also wanted by clubs in France and Germany.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Cristian Romero: Calciomercato reports Tottenham and Manchester United are both eager to sign the Juventus defender.