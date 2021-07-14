Football rumours: Chelsea planning loan move for Antoine Griezmann

What the papers say

Antoine Griezmann is linked with Chelsea (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea used the same tactic last year, enlisting Antonio Rudiger as a mediator to help bring in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The Telegraph reports Tottenham have earmarked Southampton forward Danny Ings as their primary transfer target. Spurs are looking for the 28-year-old to feature alongside Harry Kane, who the club are determined to keep.

The Express & Star says Brentford have joined West Brom in pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. However, the race for his signature is wide open, with the 22-year-old also wanted by clubs in France and Germany.

Social media round-up

Alex Jankewitz heads back to Switzerland as Southampton sell him to Young Boyshttps://t.co/UneGzJ7C6e — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 13, 2021

Lauren James is set to reunite with her brother Reece at Chelsea. That's after the club agreed a deal to sign the Manchester United forward.#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 13, 2021

Players to watch