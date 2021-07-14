Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford.

Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.

Wyatt and Nat Sciver put on 112 for the second wicket with skipper Heather Knight joining Wyatt at the crease after Sciver’s departure for 42 to ease their side to 154 for two as an Indian attack blunted by an injury to opening bowler Arundhati Reddy while fielding was unable to make in-roads.

“I thought our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to that total and I just batted sensibly and just played to my strengths.

“I love nights like tonight and to get a series win as well just makes it even better.”

England restricted India to 153 for six (Steven Paston/PA)

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the early support and had scored 36 from 26 balls when she was trapped in front by Sciver.