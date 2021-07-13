From Harry Maguire to Bukayo Saka – 5 England players who shone at Euro 2020

England’s 55-year wait for a major tournament win goes on after Sunday’s cruel Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.
But on and off the pitch they have inspired the nation, going closer than any other Three Lions side since Sir Alf Ramsay’s heroes lifted the World Cup in 1966.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of Gareth Southgate’s players who have emerged from the tournament with their reputation enhanced.
Raheem Sterling
Sterling has emphatically silenced his critics. He carried the fight for England during a slow start in the group stages with winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic and opened the scoring in the round of 16 against Germany. Sterling also provided a brilliant assist for Harry Kane’s opener against Ukraine and won the decisive penalty in the semi-final against Denmark. A constant menace with the ball at his feet in every match, he was a contender for player of the tournament.
Harry Maguire
Bukayo Saka
Luke Shaw
Kalvin Phillips
Phillips’ partnership with Declan Rice in front of England’s back line was a major factor in their run to the final. The 25-year-old midfielder started all seven matches and could be a fixture in Southgate’s side for years to come. He might not always catch the eye – Leeds fans will tell you his influence is best noticed when he is not in the side – but his physicality and supreme fitness offer world class protection. Phillips also demonstrated his passing range and his assist for Sterling in the opening group game showed he can be highly effective in attack.