6 players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets

UK SportPublished:

Patrik Schik, Manuel Locatelli and Mikkel Damsgaard are along the players that impressed at the tournament.

6 players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets

As the build-up to the new season continues following the conclusion of Euro 2020, it will be interesting to see if some of the players who shone at the tournament become new faces in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at six players who may be transfer targets for English top-flight clubs.

Mikkel Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard scored a stunning free-kick for Denmark against England (Nick Potts/PA).
Mikkel Damsgaard scored a stunning free-kick for Denmark against England (Nick Potts/PA).

Jeremy Doku

Germany Belgium Italy Euro 2020 Soccer
Jeremy Doku, right, proved a handful for opponents at Euro 2020 (Andreas Gebert/Pool Photo via AP)

Denzel Dumfries

Full-back Dumfries, 25, made a notable impact in Holland’s campaign, particularly early on as he showed his eye for goal. The PSV Eindhoven man headed the winner when the Dutch beat Ukraine 3-2 in their opening match, then netted again in their second game, the 2-0 win against Austria. Everton are said to have an interest.

Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli helped Italy win Euro 2020
Manuel Locatelli helped Italy win Euro 2020 (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Pedri

The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder earned the young player of the tournament award for his efforts for a Spain outfit who bowed out in the semi-finals. Pedri played all but one minute of the campaign and registered a pass completion percentage of 92.3.

Patrick Schick

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick finished as the joint top scorer at Euro 2020
Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick finished as the joint top scorer at Euro 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News