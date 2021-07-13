6 players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets

As the build-up to the new season continues following the conclusion of Euro 2020, it will be interesting to see if some of the players who shone at the tournament become new faces in the Premier League.
Here, the PA news agency looks at six players who may be transfer targets for English top-flight clubs.
Mikkel Damsgaard
Jeremy Doku
Denzel Dumfries
Full-back Dumfries, 25, made a notable impact in Holland’s campaign, particularly early on as he showed his eye for goal. The PSV Eindhoven man headed the winner when the Dutch beat Ukraine 3-2 in their opening match, then netted again in their second game, the 2-0 win against Austria. Everton are said to have an interest.
Manuel Locatelli
Pedri
The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder earned the young player of the tournament award for his efforts for a Spain outfit who bowed out in the semi-finals. Pedri played all but one minute of the campaign and registered a pass completion percentage of 92.3.