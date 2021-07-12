The sporting weekend in pictures

UK SportPublished:

There was plenty of emotion on show following England’s heartbreaking defeat.

The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s hopes of a first major trophy for 55 years ended in familiar heartbreak as the lost the final of Euro 2020 to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Having enjoyed a dream start with Luke Shaw’s first international goal in only the second minute they were pegged back by Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser and were then beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks.

There were also familiar scenes elsewhere in the capital with Novak Djokovic winning a third successive Wimbledon crown.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

England's Bukayo Saka sits down after missing his penalty
England’s Bukayo Saka was inconsolable after his miss in the penalty shoot-out of the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane leave the presentation podium disappointed
Manager Gareth Southgate guided England to within a couple of penalties of a first major trophy in 55 years (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Luke Shaw celebrates scoring against Italy
Luke Shaw gave England the dream start to the Euro 2020 final with a goal in only the second minute (Mike Egerton/PA)
Novak Djokovic raises his arms and looks to the skies after winning another Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic won a sixth Wimbledon title to take his Grand Slam haul to 20 – equalling that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (Adam Davy/PA)
British and Irish Lions’ Elliot Daly escapes a tackle from Cell C Sharks’ Werner Kok
The British and Irish Lions overcame their toughest test of their South African tour to beat Sharks 71-31 after the hosts lost Jaden Hendrikse to a red card for elbowing (Steve Haag/PA)
Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher carries the ball for a try
Ronan Kelleher claimed a record-equalling four tries and debutant Robert Baloucoune conjured a stunning solo score as an experimental Ireland team romped to a 71-10 win over the United States (Donall Farmer/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News