Stars reflect on Euro 2020 after England’s final loss – Monday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

The Three Lions’ efforts over the past month were saluted on social media.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

Stars reacted to England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

— Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 12, 2021

Italy were celebrating.

Paul Pogba reflected on Euro 2020.

Thiago Alcantara was taking a family break.

Cricket

New Zealand still haven’t got over their World Cup final defeat on boundary countback.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic thanked Rafael Nadal for his kind words after his Wimbledon win.

Stan Wawrinka was preaching positivity.

Rugby Union

Happy birthday JP Pietersen.

UFC

Conor McGregor gave an injury update to his fans.

And laughed at Floyd Mayweather’s winnings.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was getting excited.

UK Sport

