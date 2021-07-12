James DeGale says his Olympic gold medal and MBE have been stolen

James DeGale has appealed for help after claiming the Olympic gold medal he won at the 2008 Beijing Games and his MBE were stolen from his parents’ house during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening.

DeGale overcame Emilio Correa in the middleweight final, having previously defeated Mohamed Hikal, Shawn Estrada, Bakhtiyar Artayev and Darren Sutherland, to capture Britain’s only boxing gold of the Games 13 years ago.

The Londoner was appointed MBE in the 2009 New Year Honours, but he posted images and a video on Instagram of someone dressed in black approaching the door of his parents’ house before obscuring the CCTV camera.

DeGale, 35, wrote: “My parent’s house got burgled last night whilst our boys were trying to bring it home!

“He took two of my prize possessions MY OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AND MY MBE. They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career.

“I am gutted and need my medals back. Can anyone help by reporting any information you have. Please share far and wide.”

James DeGale is a former two-time world super-middleweight champion (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He retired on February 28, 2019, exactly 10 years after making his debut in the paid ranks, just days after dropping a points decision to British compatriot Chris Eubank Jr.