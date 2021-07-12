From Emma Raducanu’s rise to Novak Djokovic’s brilliance, the story of Wimbledon

Wimbledon made a memorable return to the sporting calendar after last year’s Championships were cancelled due to the pandemic.

There were spectators – capacity crowds by the end of the fortnight – to watch some new stars, and some familiar faces, on the lawns of SW19.

Novak Djokovic wrote another chapter of tennis history by winning a sixth title and drawing level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 grand slams.

Ashleigh Barty ended a four-decade wait for an Australian women’s champion with a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the highs and lows of Wimbledon 2021.

Picture of the tournament

Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool

Quote of the tournament

Gael Monfils. Because, why not?

Star of the tournament

Emma Raducanu lit up SW19 (David Gray/AELTC Pool)

Tweet of the tournament

Get on the Les Dennis tday and get behind Emma Raducanu celestial talent — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2021

Match of the tournament

No modern-day Wimbledon feels complete without some late-night Andy Murray drama and the Scot provided it on the first Wednesday. It says a lot about where the two-time champion’s game is now that the rollercoaster 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory did not come against a Djokovic, or a Federer, but a German qualifier – albeit an inspired one – in Oscar Otte. The sight of Murray, 16 years after his Wimbledon debut, dipping into those bottomless reserves of willpower being roared on by a deafening crowd under the roof on Centre Court simply never gets old.

Brit watch

Katie Boulter ran Aryna Sabalenka close (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool)

Villain of the tournament

Raducanu had to wait until 8pm to play her fourth-round match (Adam Davy/PA)

Hero of the tournament

Nick Kyrgios completed his unlikely journey from the bad boy of tennis to the darling of Wimbledon. He thrilled Court One with a late night rollercoaster against Ugo Humbert, took advice from the crowd on where to serve on match point against Gianluca Mager, forgot his shoes before facing Augur-Aliassime and delighted Court Two with his fledgling mixed doubles partnership with Venus Williams. Sadly his run in both the singles and doubles was ended by injury, but it sure was fun while it lasted.

Disappointment of the tournament