From Emma Raducanu’s rise to Novak Djokovic’s brilliance, the story of Wimbledon

Wimbledon made a memorable return to the sporting calendar after last year’s Championships were cancelled due to the pandemic.
There were spectators – capacity crowds by the end of the fortnight – to watch some new stars, and some familiar faces, on the lawns of SW19.
Novak Djokovic wrote another chapter of tennis history by winning a sixth title and drawing level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 grand slams.
Ashleigh Barty ended a four-decade wait for an Australian women’s champion with a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at the highs and lows of Wimbledon 2021.
Picture of the tournament
Quote of the tournament
Gael Monfils. Because, why not?
Star of the tournament
Tweet of the tournament
Match of the tournament
No modern-day Wimbledon feels complete without some late-night Andy Murray drama and the Scot provided it on the first Wednesday. It says a lot about where the two-time champion’s game is now that the rollercoaster 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory did not come against a Djokovic, or a Federer, but a German qualifier – albeit an inspired one – in Oscar Otte. The sight of Murray, 16 years after his Wimbledon debut, dipping into those bottomless reserves of willpower being roared on by a deafening crowd under the roof on Centre Court simply never gets old.
Brit watch
Villain of the tournament
Hero of the tournament
Nick Kyrgios completed his unlikely journey from the bad boy of tennis to the darling of Wimbledon. He thrilled Court One with a late night rollercoaster against Ugo Humbert, took advice from the crowd on where to serve on match point against Gianluca Mager, forgot his shoes before facing Augur-Aliassime and delighted Court Two with his fledgling mixed doubles partnership with Venus Williams. Sadly his run in both the singles and doubles was ended by injury, but it sure was fun while it lasted.