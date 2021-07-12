FA promises full review into Wembley security breach ahead of Euro 2020 final

The Football Association says it will conduct a full review into how people without tickets were able to breach security and gain access to Wembley for Sunday night’s Euro 2020 final.

A stadium spokesperson said during the match on Sunday that a “small number” of people had got into the stadium and that security staff and stewards were working to remove them.

However, there have been reports of some ticketless people being inside the stadium for the whole match, and of genuine ticket-holders being afraid to confront people occupying their seats.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham criticised the “drunken yobs” who tried to force their way into Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“Anyone caught will obviously be banned and have the right action taken against them.”

Bullingham said some “drunken yobs” had tried to force their way in, and added: “We run a stadium, not a fortress. We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they had never seen anything like it.”

He apologised to any supporter whose experience had been affected as a result of the security breach.

Videos were posted on social media of people being attacked within the stadium concourses, while away from the stadium there was also disorder in other areas of London.

Our policing operation for the #Euro2020 final is drawing to a close. Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly. We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 12, 2021

The Metropolitan Police said there had been 49 arrests connected to the match for a variety of offences. The force also reported 19 officers had been injured as they confronted “volatile” crowds.

Former England rugby international Ugo Monye, who attended the game, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I was in the queue just trying to get in. You’re so excited, 55 years, you feel fortunate, 65,000 people there, population of 65 million. It’s a privilege, it should have been a celebration.

“But the top and tail last night was just utterly disgraceful. I was stood in the queue and next to me was a father with his two daughters and we were chatting and they couldn’t be more excited.

“But all of that excitement turned. They were frightened. The two girls were cowering, the dad was trying to do everything to protect them as we saw hooligans, thugs, tearing down barriers and just storming Wembley.

“Chucking bottles at police horses, trying to get past, whatever they could, with no care or appreciation for anyone else.”

Ugo Monye was disturbed by what he witnessed at Wembley on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

Monye added: “It’s a privilege to host (the Euros). Six out of seven games at Wembley. Why should we be allowed to host?