Euro 2020 matchday 31: England fall to Italy at Wembley

England’s hopes of winning Euro 2020 ended in familiar penalty heartbreak as Italy edged a tense shoot-out 3-2 in Sunday’s final.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot as the Italians prevailed after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Italy missed two penalties themselves, as Jordan Pickford saved from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho, but Saka’s decisive strike was beaten away by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the crucial spot-kick from Saka (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Italy fought back and forced extra time with Leonardo Bonucci tapping in on 67 minutes after Pickford had turned a Marco Verratti header onto the post.

Neither side could find a way through in a tight additional 30 minutes and so the result came down to the drama of penalties.

Southgate holds his hand up

Dejected England manager Gareth Southgate accepted responsibility for choosing the penalty-takers (Nick Potts/PA)

Two of the players to miss, Rashford and Sancho, were only introduced to the game in the final minute of extra time.

“We prepared as well as we could for that and that’s my responsibility, I chose the guys to take the kicks,” Southgate told ITV.

“No-one is on their own in that situation. We decided to make the changes

right at the end of the game and we win and lose together as team.”

On selecting Saka to take the fifth penalty and also making very late

substitutions to get more takers on, he added: “That’s my decision

to give him that penalty so it is totally my responsibility: It is not him,

Marcus or Jadon.”

Kane consoles team-mates

Harry Kane felt his team-mates could hold their heads high (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane, who along with Harry Maguire did score in the shoot-out, told the BBC: “Penalties are obviously the worst thing in the world when you lose. It wasn’t our night but it’s been a fantastic tournament and we should be proud, hold our heads up high.

“Anyone can miss a penalty. We win together, we lose together. We will learn and these boys will grow from it.

“It will give us more motivation to do well in the World Cup next year.”

Shearer felt penalties were a tough ask for substitutes

Alan Shearer (left) was working at the game as a pundit (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s a big ask to put players on with a minute to go and say ‘go and take a penalty’ when they’ve had no feel of the ball,” Shearer told the BBC.

Rio Ferdinand, also working as a TV pundit, said none of them should feel shame.

He said: “That’s happened for years, the last five, four, three minutes, players go on as takers.

“Marcus Rashford is a recognised taker. It happens. We look down the years, the biggest and best players miss penalties. Big players of the past… Baggio… they’ve missed penalties.”

Crowd problems

Fans were in party mood at Wembley, where some without tickets forced their way into the stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

There were some instances of matters getting out of hand, notably at Wembley itself where a number of ticketless fans managed to gain entry to the stadium.

Footage taken from inside Wembley’s perimeter showed fans breaching security cordons to enter the outer compound and head towards the entrance gates.

Numerous reports from inside the arena then suggested many had gained access to the stands themselves, with more spectators than seats in some sections of the ground.

An FA spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn the behaviour of a group of people that forced their way into Wembley Stadium before the EURO 2020 final. This is entirely unacceptable.

“These people are an embarrassment to the England team and to all of the true fans who wanted to enjoy one of the most important matches in our history.”

Shot of the day

Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after his side’s victory (Nick Potts/PA)

Fastest goal ever in a EURO final (1 minute, 57 seconds) ✅ ⚽️ Luke Shaw#EURO2020 | #ENG pic.twitter.com/FSEqkNwBk7 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021