Conor Murray to make first start as Lions’ tour captain against South Africa ‘A’

Conor Murray will make his first start since being named Alun Wyn Jones’ replacement as British and Irish Lions captain in Wednesday’s clash with South Africa ‘A’.

Murray is reunited with Dan Biggar at half-back at Cape Town Stadium in a combination that was last seen in the 28-10 victory over Japan that launched the tour in Edinburgh last month.

Murray played 29 minutes as a replacement against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in his second appearance of the tour, his afternoon cut short by a yellow card for killing the ball.

Watson makes successive starts and switches from wing to full-back to form a back three with Welsh duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams. Harris moves from inside to outside centre, with Bundee Aki taking the number 12 jersey.