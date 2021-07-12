Alun Wyn Jones could make remarkable return to Lions squad after rapid recovery

Alun Wyn Jones could make a sensational return to the British and Irish Lions squad after seeing dramatic progress in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder that appeared to have ended his tour.

Jones sustained the injury six minutes into the opening match against Japan on June 26 but is now training with Wales and Warren Gatland will make a decision on Tuesday whether to summon him to South Africa.

“A few weeks ago we didn’t think there was an option and he’s been back fully training with Wales. He’s trained this week with them,” Gatland said.

Alun Wyn Jones tour appeared to be over when he dislocated his left shoulder at Murrayfield (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“He’s made a remarkable recovery from that injury which isn’t as bad they first thought.