5 things we learned from Wimbledon 2021

Djokovic is unparalleled – and getting better

Big questions for old guard

Raducanu is the real deal

Barty a worthy number one

When Naomi Osaka won back-to-back slam titles at the US Open and Australian Open, it seemed obvious that she, not Barty, should top the women’s standings. Barty was still number one despite not having played in almost a year thanks to changes to the ranking system to protect those unable or unwilling to travel during the pandemic. Five months and four titles on, including her second slam crown, those questions are no longer being asked. Unlike Osaka, the 25-year-old is already comfortable on all surfaces, while her variety gives her plenty of options and she has a wonderful perspective on tennis and life.