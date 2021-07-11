Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic claims sixth SW19 title

The Serbian beat Matteo Berrettini in the final.

Novak Djokovic wrote his latest piece of tennis history at Wimbledon.

The world number one beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in four sets to claim his sixth SW19 crown.

The victory also moved him level with great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slam titles.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up day 14 at Wimbledon.

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The trophy lift (Steven Paston/PA)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Celebrity corner

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
For the second day running, Tom Cruise was at Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
A win for Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (John Walton/PA)

The kids are all right

Samir Banerjee added his name to a list including the likes of Stefan Edberg, Pat Cash and Andy Roddick by winning the Wimbledon boys’ singles title. The 17-year-old from New Jersey beat fellow American Victor Lilov 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 21 minutes on Court One. The girls’ title went to Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, who came from a set down to defeat Nastasja Mariana Schunk.

The morning after

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ladies champion Ashleigh Barty on the customary photo-shoot with the Venus Rosewater Dish (Ben Queenborough/AELTC Pool)
Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
A gift for a young fan from the champ (Peter Nicholls/PA)
