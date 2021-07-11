Wimbledon day 14: History beckons for Novak Djokovic

UK SportPublished:

The Serbian is bidding to win a record-equalling 20th grand slam title.

Wimbledon day 14: History beckons for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has a date with destiny when he steps out on Centre Court in the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

The world number one and defending champion faces Italy’s Matteo Berrettini as he bids to win a record-equalling 20th grand slam title.

Victory would bring him level with long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Berrettini is in his first grand slam final, but the seventh seed’s booming serve and destructive forehand make him a dangerous opponent.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day 14 at Wimbledon.

History calling

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
There is a lot at stake for Djokovic (David Gray/AELTC Pool)

Forza Italia

Head to head

TENNIS Wimbledon Tape
PA Graphics

Half a century separated the first Wimbledon wins of Australians Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ashleigh Barty, who wore a dress dedicated to her friend and mentor throughout the tournament.

Brit watch

Three Brits will be centre stage when Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart face Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final.

Day 14 order of play

Centre Court 2pm
Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News