Top seed Novak Djokovic’s route to Wimbledon glory

The world number one’s 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini saw him draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time charts.

First round – beat Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Second round – beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3

Third round – beat Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7)

Fourth round – beat Cristian Garin 6-2 6-4 6-2

Quarter-final – beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4

Semi-final – beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5

Final – beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3

Djokovic was playing in his 30th slam final and Berrettini his first. Both men began nervously but Berrettini fought back to win the opening set. A run of four games in a row at the start of the second set got Djokovic into the match and, although it remained tight, the top seed prevailed.