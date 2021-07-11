Top seed Novak Djokovic’s route to Wimbledon glory

UK SportPublished:

The Serbian beat Matteo Berrettini in the final.

Top seed Novak Djokovic’s route to Wimbledon glory

Novak Djokovic made history with his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th grand slam success overall.

The world number one’s 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini saw him draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time charts.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Djokovic’s route to the trophy.

First round – beat Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jack Draper took a set off the world number one (John Walton/PA)

Second round – beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Three – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Djokovic dispatched Kevin Anderson in three (Steven Paston/PA)

Third round – beat Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7)

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Denis Kudla was a tricky customer in round three (Steven Paston/PA)

Fourth round – beat Cristian Garin 6-2 6-4 6-2

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cristian Garin was well beaten by Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

Quarter-final – beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Djokovic saw off Marton Fucsovics in the last eight (John Walton/PA)

Semi-final – beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Denis Shapovalov lost in three tight sets (Adam Davy/PA)

Final – beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3

Djokovic was playing in his 30th slam final and Berrettini his first. Both men began nervously but Berrettini fought back to win the opening set. A run of four games in a row at the start of the second set got Djokovic into the match and, although it remained tight, the top seed prevailed.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News