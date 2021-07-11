Rio Ferdinand urges England’s penalty heartbreak trio to hold their heads high

Rio Ferdinand told the England players who missed penalties in their Euro 2020 final loss to hold their heads high.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot as Italy won 3-2 on spot kicks at Wembley after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

“I’ve seen seasoned players with hundreds of games under their belts turn away,” Ferdinand said in defence of those who missed.

The defeat, described by the Duke of Cambridge on Twitter as heartbreaking, was another high-profile shoot-out loss for the Three Lions.

Ferdinand added: “That’s happened for years, the last five, four, three minutes, players go on as takers. Marcus Rashford is a recognised taker. It happens. We look down the years, the biggest and best players miss penalties. Big players of the past… Baggio… they’ve missed penalties.”

Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W

The Duke of Cambridge added in his message: “You’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come.”

Ian Wright had words of comfort for Saka after his missed penalty sealed victory for Italy.

He said on ITV: “He is more than capable of taking that penalty. He is brave enough to take it. I am devastated for him.

“We have done brilliantly to get to where we got to but in the end we just got pipped.”

Roy Keane added: “It’s not a night be critical of England. I think Gareth and his staff have been magnificent.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Tonight’s result is a disappointment but huge congratulations to England for performances that filled the nation with pride.

“Praise must go to the players, and to Gareth Southgate and his coaching team and everybody at the FA, for a great Euro 2020 tournament. Gareth is a fantastic leader and instilled the players with belief, to go alongside their undoubted ability.

“Irrespective of tonight’s result, I am excited for the future – to see not only what this squad can go on to achieve, but also for the millions of people their success will inspire to play, support and get involved with our sport.”