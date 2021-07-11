Euros excitement, people’s elbow and money Mayweather – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

The good luck messages for England continued.

Wishing Gareth and all the players good luck tonight! The nation is behind you @England #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/VBaMuhfxcl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

We’re all hoping you can go one better and bring it home tonight @England. Football’s coming home! pic.twitter.com/9As9opK5j9 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021

BRING IT HOME BOYS ????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/v37bEnR0X7 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 11, 2021

In my Ray Winstone voice, ‘’I said….. it’s coming HOME!!!!’’ pic.twitter.com/FN7X07RSQN — Idris Elba (@idriselba) July 11, 2021

Good luck to Gareth, Harry and team tonight. They have brought so much joy to so many people already. It has been amazing to watch ??????? pic.twitter.com/1zTeFRtwbB — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 11, 2021

The excitement built.

I went to bed last night and imagined I was starting today. I am a child again ? — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 11, 2021

These took far too long but I don’t care ??????????????????????????????????????????? #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/HPvRZhlfla — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) July 11, 2021

Thanks to super @JackGrealish for the shirt! Go and bring it home! #timeforheroes ♥️??????? pic.twitter.com/ReRMm6Qsos — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) July 11, 2021

Wear the #ThreeLions with pride tonight. I’ll be cheering you on from Tokyo @england. Let’s go make history ???????? pic.twitter.com/V3ljdnMNwj — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) July 11, 2021

Argentina won the Copa America.

Juan Mata returned to Manchester United.

Rugby League

What a celebration.

MMA

Conor McGregor broke his leg during his fight with Dustin Poirier.

The DIAMOND gets the dub via Doctor's Stoppage in RD 1️⃣ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/fa4u4LVxzl — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Floyd Mayweather made money out of the Irishman’s defeat.

SLEEPY MCGREGOR !! — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Tennis

Wimbledon teed up a bumper day of sporting action in the English capital.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise were back at Wimbledon.

Is beating Djokovic on grass Mission Impossible? (Sorry, we had to…) ?‍♂️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eLYCRbuFX4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 11, 2021

The fans know what they want.

A special moment for the Barty family.