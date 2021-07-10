Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in women’s final

There will be a new women’s champion at Wimbledon on Saturday as Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova.
World number one Barty is hoping to win a second major title, having been champion at the French Open, while Pliskova is into her second grand slam final.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the 13th day of the Championships.
Another title 10 years on?
Barty is aiming to become just the fourth player to win the junior title and the main women’s crown at Wimbledon. It is 10 years since she won the girl’s title as a 15-year-old and a lot has happened in that decade. She is the top seed and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Ann Jones, Martina Hingis, Amelie Mauresmo by backing up her junior success.