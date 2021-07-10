Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in women’s final

Ashleigh Barty is bidding to become the 1st No.1 seed to win #Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

She is also aiming to become the 4th junior Wimbledon champion in the Open Era to win the Venus Rosewater Dish (Ann Jones, Martina Hingis, Amelie Mauresmo). pic.twitter.com/jjMG50zRFR

— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 8, 2021