Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty crowned Wimbledon champion for first time

Ashleigh Barty was crowned Wimbledon champion after a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.
The world number one overcame her own nerves and the slow-burning Pliskova to win 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 on Centre Court.
Barty’s victory saw her emulate friend and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley 50 years on from her first Wimbledon title while wearing an outfit inspired by that moment.
It also ended Australia’s four-decade wait for a women’s champion.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at events on day 13 at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini.