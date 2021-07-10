Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty crowned Wimbledon champion for first time

UK SportPublished:

The Australian edged out Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty crowned Wimbledon champion for first time

Ashleigh Barty was crowned Wimbledon champion after a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.

The world number one overcame her own nerves and the slow-burning Pliskova to win 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 on Centre Court.

Barty’s victory saw her emulate friend and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley 50 years on from her first Wimbledon title while wearing an outfit inspired by that moment.

It also ended Australia’s four-decade wait for a women’s champion.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at events on day 13 at Wimbledon.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Say cheese, Ash (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Stat of the day

The women's final was the first to be played between two first-time finalists since 1977, the year Britain's Virginia Wade won the title

Celebrity corner

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tom Cruise watched from the royal box (AELTC/Ben Solomon/PA)

Brit watch

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 14 order of play

Centre Court 2pm
Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News