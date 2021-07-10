Tim Henman expects Novak Djokovic to one day stand alone as the best ever

Tim Henman believes Novak Djokovic will come out victorious by some distance in the ‘GOAT’ race at the top of men’s tennis.

Djokovic will equal the record hauls of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles, and be three-quarters of the way towards the grand slam, if he beats Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

Four-time semi-finalist Henman can even see the Serbian world number one chasing down Margaret Court’s total of 24 grand slam titles, ending once and for all the debate about who is the greatest of all time.

“I don’t want to sit on the fence but if they have all got 20, it’s tough to say he is the best ever,” said BBC pundit Henman.

Nadal and Federer have 20 grand slam titles each (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“You look at the way he is playing, his intensity, consistency, I really think the grand slam is on this year.

“There is no doubt, and I have said for a couple of years, I think he will be the male player with the most grand glams. And therefore he will go down as the greatest male player of all time.

“Looking at Djokovic’s fitness, motivation, hunger and desire, I definitely see him challenging Serena Williams and then Margaret Court in terms of the total number of singles grand slam titles won.”

Henman admits he cannot see anything but a Djokovic victory over Italian seventh seed Berrettini.

“Berrettini couldn’t come into this match in any better form – but I don’t see Djokovic losing,” he added.

Matteo Berrettini is in his first Wimbledon final (Adam Davy/PA

“I do think Berrettini has a shot at this,” Cash said. “With his game the grass just gives him another leg-up. I mean that serve and forehand is the biggest.