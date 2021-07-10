The key battles as England and Italy vie for Euro 2020 title

England captain Harry Kane will look to win his personal battle with Italian counterpart Giorgio Chiellini.

England take on Italy at Wembley for the chance of Euro 2020 glory.

The two best teams of the tournament meet in the final and the game could be won or lost on the finest of margins.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key battles that could decide the game.

Harry Kane v Giorgio Chiellini

Kane, left, and Chiellini went to battle for Spurs and Juventus in the 2018 Champions League
Harry Maguire v Ciro Immobile

Maguire has been superb in England’s defence following his return from injury and has admitted his form is close to the best he has ever played. He has been integral in the transition between defence and attack, bringing the ball out of play and Immobile’s first task will be to relentlessly press the Manchester United defender to prevent that from happening. Immobile has only scored twice for Italy so far, but his pace and movement are a constant threat and he will be looking for opportunities to get a one v one situation with Maguire.

Kalvin Phillips v Jorginho

Italy’s Jorginho has been one of the most impressive players of the tournament
Raheem Sterling v Giovanni Di Lorenzo

