The key battles as England and Italy vie for Euro 2020 title

England take on Italy at Wembley for the chance of Euro 2020 glory.
The two best teams of the tournament meet in the final and the game could be won or lost on the finest of margins.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key battles that could decide the game.
Harry Kane v Giorgio Chiellini
Harry Maguire v Ciro Immobile
Maguire has been superb in England’s defence following his return from injury and has admitted his form is close to the best he has ever played. He has been integral in the transition between defence and attack, bringing the ball out of play and Immobile’s first task will be to relentlessly press the Manchester United defender to prevent that from happening. Immobile has only scored twice for Italy so far, but his pace and movement are a constant threat and he will be looking for opportunities to get a one v one situation with Maguire.