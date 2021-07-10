Seventh heaven for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid as duo celebrate Wimbledon glory

British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won a seventh consecutive grand slam title in men’s wheelchair doubles as they regained their Wimbledon crown.

The pair saw a run of three straight titles at Wimbledon ended in 2019 but have been unbeatable since and were 7-5 6-2 winners over Dutchman Tom Egberink and Joachim Gerard of Belgium.

Reid will aim to make it a double success when he takes on Gerard in the singles final on Sunday.

Wimbledon doubles champions with @GordonReid91 for the 4th time ?? Over to you England ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OBirS5vW55 — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) July 10, 2021

Hewett, who is waiting to find out if this will be his last Wimbledon after changes to the classification system, said: “It’s a great feeling.

“We’ve worked hard behind the scenes and Wimbledon is always that title we want to bring home for ourselves, for the people around us and to the home crowd. We’re just proud. It’s been a long couple of years waiting to get back out there and we did ourselves proud today.”

Britain’s Jordanne Whiley won her first Wimbledon title since before the birth of her son Jackson in 2018.

Whiley triumphed in the women’s wheelchair doubles in 2017 with Japan’s Yui Kamiji while in the early stages of pregnancy.

Jackson, now three, joined in the celebrations on court afterwards.

It was a 12th slam title for the pair, and Whiley said: “It’s amazing. I had forgotten how long it had actually been since we won the title here.