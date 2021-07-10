Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk claim place in mixed doubles final

UK SportPublished:

.

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk claim place in mixed doubles final

Britain’s Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk are through to the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

It means Sunday’s showpiece will be a very British affair against Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart.

Having dropped the first set to John Peers and Shuai Zhang, Skupski and Krawczyk squandered a host of break points in the second.

But they claimed the tie-break 7-4 to level the match and keep their hopes alive.

The crucial break finally arrived in the 12th game of the decider as Skupski and Krawczyk ran out 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-5 winners.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News