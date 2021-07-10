Late changes for Lions as Maro Itoje and Finn Russell withdraw from Sharks clash

The British and Irish Lions have been forced to make two late changes for their clash with the Sharks in Pretoria after Maro Itoje and Finn Russell were ruled out.

Itoje has a mild gastric bug and is replaced in the second row by England team-mate Courtney Lawes, whose place on the bench is taken by Adam Beard.

Russell has withdrawn from the replacements because of an Achilles injury he has been managing, so Bundee Aki comes in to offer back cover.

TEAM UPDATE The Lions have been forced into a couple of team changes ahead of this evening's clash against Cell C Sharks. #LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 10, 2021

The Lions are playing the Sharks for the second time in four days after original opponents the Bulls pulled out because of an outbreak of coronavirus in their camp.