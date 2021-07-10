Ashleigh Barty’s path to Wimbledon glory

First round – beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1

Second round – beat Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3

Third round – beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5

Fourth round – beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-3

Quarter-finals – beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3

Semi-finals – beat Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (3)

Barty knew she would have to play her best match of the tournament so far and she did so, flying out of the blocks to open up a 3-0 lead and showing all the skills that make her the best player in the world right now. She was 4-1 down in the second set but hit back impressively.