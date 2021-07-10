Ashleigh Barty’s path to Wimbledon glory

UK SportPublished:

A look at how Barty lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Ashleigh Barty’s path to Wimbledon glory

World number one Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title with a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court.

The 25-year-old ended a 41-year-old wait for an Australian women’s singles champion by emulating her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Here, the PA news agency charts Barty’s path to the trophy.

First round – beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1

Second round – beat Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3

Barty beat Anna Blinkova despite serving nine double faults
Ashleigh Barty beat Anna Blinkova despite serving nine double faults (John Walton/PA)

Third round – beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5

Fourth round – beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-3

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Barbora Krejcikova
Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Barbora Krejcikova (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

Quarter-finals – beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (right) hugs Ajla Tomljanovic on Centre Court
Ashleigh Barty (right) hugs Ajla Tomljanovic on Centre Court (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

Semi-finals – beat Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (3)

Barty knew she would have to play her best match of the tournament so far and she did so, flying out of the blocks to open up a 3-0 lead and showing all the skills that make her the best player in the world right now. She was 4-1 down in the second set but hit back impressively.

Final – beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3

Ashleigh Barty shows her emotion after winning her first Wimbledon title
Ashleigh Barty shows her emotion after winning her first Wimbledon title (AELTC/Jed Leicester)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News