Ashleigh Barty’s path to Wimbledon glory

World number one Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title with a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court.
The 25-year-old ended a 41-year-old wait for an Australian women’s singles champion by emulating her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
Here, the PA news agency charts Barty’s path to the trophy.
First round – beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1
Second round – beat Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3
Third round – beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5
Fourth round – beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-3
Quarter-finals – beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3
Semi-finals – beat Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (3)
Barty knew she would have to play her best match of the tournament so far and she did so, flying out of the blocks to open up a 3-0 lead and showing all the skills that make her the best player in the world right now. She was 4-1 down in the second set but hit back impressively.