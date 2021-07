5 talking points ahead of one of the biggest days in English football history

England and Italy meet on Sunday in the final of Euro 2020.

A tournament played across 11 countries, taking place a year late due to the coronavirus pandemic, comes to a head under the Wembley arch.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points ahead of one of the biggest days in English football history.

55 years of hurt to be cured?

Azzurri closing in on longest unbeaten record

Italy will no doubt prove a stern test if England are to end their years of anguish. The Azzurri may have needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Spain in their semi-final but Roberto Mancini’s side are now unbeaten in their last 33 matches. Not since a Nations League loss to Portugal in September 2018 have Italy tasted defeat and they are now just two games away from equalling the best unbeaten run – 35 matches for Spain and Brazil – and will hope a second European Championship crown will move them a step closer.

Silver not good enough for Sterling and co.

Speaking on Friday, Southgate told his players it is now time to choose what colour medal they want around their neck when they head back to the Wembley dressing rooms on Sunday night. The performances of Raheem Sterling – arguably in line to be named player of the tournament – have gone a long way to England reaching the final. If the Manchester City winger can put in another eye-catching display, gold could well be the colour of choice for Sterling and his team-mates.

The nation to bank on Southgate

Shape-shifting

