Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic faces the next step on the road to 20

It is men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon and there is one familiar face surrounded by three newcomers.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic must navigate a clash against the exciting Denis Shapovalov, while Roger Federer’s conqueror Hubert Hurkacz takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the other last-four clash.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the 12th day of the Championships.
Order of play
Centre Court
Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz
Novak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov
Match of the day
Hurkacz’s follow up
The nature of sport means that very often a massive high is followed up with a flat performance and that will be the test for Hurkacz against Berrettini. Hurkacz became only the second Pole to make it to the Wimbledon semi-finals when he shocked Centre Court by knocking out Federer in three sets. It was a memorable afternoon for him given Federer is the reason he started playing tennis. But Berrettini will present just as big a challenge as the eight-time champion.