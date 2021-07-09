Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic faces the next step on the road to 20

Order of play

Match of the day

Hurkacz’s follow up

The nature of sport means that very often a massive high is followed up with a flat performance and that will be the test for Hurkacz against Berrettini. Hurkacz became only the second Pole to make it to the Wimbledon semi-finals when he shocked Centre Court by knocking out Federer in three sets. It was a memorable afternoon for him given Federer is the reason he started playing tennis. But Berrettini will present just as big a challenge as the eight-time champion.