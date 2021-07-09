Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic faces the next step on the road to 20

UK SportPublished:

Djokovic takes on Denis Shapovalov in the last four of the men’s singles.

Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic faces the next step on the road to 20

It is men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon and there is one familiar face surrounded by three newcomers.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic must navigate a clash against the exciting Denis Shapovalov, while Roger Federer’s conqueror Hubert Hurkacz takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the other last-four clash.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the 12th day of the Championships.

Order of play

Centre Court

Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz
Novak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov

Match of the day

Hurkacz’s follow up

The nature of sport means that very often a massive high is followed up with a flat performance and that will be the test for Hurkacz against Berrettini. Hurkacz became only the second Pole to make it to the Wimbledon semi-finals when he shocked Centre Court by knocking out Federer in three sets. It was a memorable afternoon for him given Federer is the reason he started playing tennis. But Berrettini will present just as big a challenge as the eight-time champion.

Weather watch

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News